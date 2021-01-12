House Bill would cancel Daylight Saving Time in ND

MINOT, N.D. – Lawmakers in the House introduced a bill that would exempt North Dakota from Daylight Saving Time.

This means you would no longer need to spring forward or fall back the clock.

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Daylight Saving Time started in 1918. It is recognized in the United States and Canada. The most recent updates were done in 2007. House Bill 1321 would exempt North Dakota from the program and keep the clocks the same year round. Arizona and Hawaii are two states that are already exempt.

“Anybody with kids will tell you how much harder it is when the time change comes, and there’s a fair amount of studies that talk about that change in sleeping habits has negative effects on not just kids but people in general,” said Rep. Matthew Ruby, R-Minot.

Ruby said he’s not sure the bill will pass, but wanted to start the conversation.

