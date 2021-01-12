Advertisement

House Bill would cancel Daylight Saving Time in ND

Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Lawmakers in the House introduced a bill that would exempt North Dakota from Daylight Saving Time.

This means you would no longer need to spring forward or fall back the clock.

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Daylight Saving Time started in 1918. It is recognized in the United States and Canada. The most recent updates were done in 2007. House Bill 1321 would exempt North Dakota from the program and keep the clocks the same year round. Arizona and Hawaii are two states that are already exempt.

“Anybody with kids will tell you how much harder it is when the time change comes, and there’s a fair amount of studies that talk about that change in sleeping habits has negative effects on not just kids but people in general,” said Rep. Matthew Ruby, R-Minot.

Ruby said he’s not sure the bill will pass, but wanted to start the conversation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammunition
Ammo shortages in North Dakota
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.6% daily rate; 6,112 tests, 248 positive, 3 deaths
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
Coronavirus testing
NDDoH Public Health Laboratory detects software malfunction

Latest News

Southwest Stuffed Chicken
Cooking with Doc Holliday’s Roadhouse
Meal Prep & Planning
Meal Prep & Planning
Josiah Jenkins, originally from Rugby, N.D., is making an appearance on Jeopardy!
Man from Rugby achieves a life dream on “Jeopardy!”
Bill makes anyone who receives/performs abortion guilty of murder
Bismarck Pedestrian
UPDATE: Police release name of pedestrian hit and killed in Bismarck