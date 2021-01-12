Flasher Boys Basketball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re looking for a boys basketball team that would fall into that “pleasant surprise” category, may I suggest the Flasher Bulldogs.

Flasher won five of its first six games despite graduating six of its top eight players from last year.

The Bulldogs are happy with their solid start.

“It’s a transition every year a little more this year but the guys came in hungry and they are embracing their new roles and stepping up and competing,” said Flasher Head Coach Brian Nieuwsma.

Flasher senior Logan Frederick said, “There has been a lot. We’ve kind of had to go slower and run everybody through the same stuff that we went through freshman and sophomore year, because a lot of these guys are freshman, so they have never really been there before.”

“We’re a younger team and not a lot of varsity experience but these guys have stepped up in huge ways, and that’s helped make my job a lot easier,” said Jace Friesz, Flasher junior.

Flasher’s main offensive weapon is junior Friesz gets the added pleasure of being able to play with his brother Javin, who’s a Bulldogs freshman.

“it means a lot that he’s out there. It’s like he knows where I’m going to be and I know where he’s going to be it’s just a little duo that is a special combination,” said Friesz.

Nieuwsma said, “When you lose a lot of your points and rebounds from the team before, it’s nice having a guy back, an all-region guy that you can kind of build around and that the guys are feeding off of that so it’s been great.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.