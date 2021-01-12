DPS moves students to full-time in-person learning

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson Public School Board has decided to move students to full-time in-person learning due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases in Stark County.

Starting Jan. 19, students will begin the transition to in-person learning, five days per week for all grade levels.

After that they will no longer use their current hybrid model.

On Jan. 19, elementary and middle school students will return to full-time in-person instruction.

The high school will return to full-time in-person instruction on Jan. 21.

“I think at this point with the positivity rate being where it is and the hospitalizations rates being where they are and with the idea that we are starting to increase vaccinations, I think that there’s no reason not to go face-to-face,” said Southwestern District Health Sherry Adams.

DPS Superintendent Shon Hocker said students and staff will be required to wear masks and engage in social distancing when possible.

Hocker says they will also continue encouraging frequent hand-washing and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting all high-touch surfaces and common areas regularly.

