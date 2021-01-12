Class-B Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four schools received first-place consideration in the new Class-B boys basketball poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. They are Enderlin, Four Winds-Minnewaukan, Grafton, and Langdon-Edmore-Munich.

Kindred is number one on the Class-B girls side. The Vikings and Kindred are getting the first-place votes.

5th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Enderlin (8) 5-1 188 1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (5) 5-1 180 2

3. Grafton (7) 6-0 174 3

4. Dickinson Trinity 8-1 145 4

5. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (1) 5-0 127 5

6. Kindred 5-0 103 6

7. Dunseith 4-0 78 7

8. Rugby 6-1 47 8

9. Central Cass 7-0 44 NR

10. Beulah 4-3 26 10

Others receiving votes: Powers Lake (5-0), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (6-1), Linton-HMB (4-1), Ellendale (5-1), Drake-Anamoose (6-1), Flasher (5-1), Oakes (3-1), White Shield (3-2).

5th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Central Cass (15) 7-0 204 1

2. Kindred (6) 6-1 190 2

3. Grafton 6-1 165 3

4. Linton-HMB 6-1 143 5

5. Thompson 7-0 132 7

6. Glenburn 8-0 68 10

7. Kenmare 8-0 61 NR

8. Wilton-Wing 8-0 49 NR

9. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 6-3 40 8

10. Carrington 6-2 28 4

Others receiving votes: Trenton (5-1), Oakes (5-0), Hettinger-Scranton (7-2), Kidder County (5-1), Hatton-Northwood (6-0), Northern Cass (5-2), Rugby (4-2), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (5-1),

Our Redeemer’s (8-1).

