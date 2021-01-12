Advertisement

Class-B Basketball Polls

Basketball hoop
Basketball hoop(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four schools received first-place consideration in the new Class-B boys basketball poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. They are Enderlin, Four Winds-Minnewaukan, Grafton, and Langdon-Edmore-Munich.

Kindred is number one on the Class-B girls side. The Vikings and Kindred are getting the first-place votes.

5th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

Team                     Record Pts LW

1. Enderlin (8)               5-1 188 1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (5) 5-1 180 2

3. Grafton (7)                6-0 174 3

4. Dickinson Trinity          8-1 145 4

5. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (1)  5-0 127 5

6. Kindred                    5-0 103 6

7. Dunseith                   4-0  78 7

8. Rugby                      6-1  47 8

9. Central Cass               7-0  44 NR

10. Beulah                    4-3  26 10

Others receiving votes: Powers Lake (5-0), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (6-1), Linton-HMB (4-1), Ellendale (5-1), Drake-Anamoose (6-1), Flasher (5-1), Oakes (3-1), White Shield (3-2).

5th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

Team                  Record Pts LW

1. Central Cass (15)     7-0 204 1

2. Kindred (6)           6-1 190 2

3. Grafton               6-1 165 3

4. Linton-HMB            6-1 143 5

5. Thompson              7-0 132 7

6. Glenburn              8-0  68 10

7. Kenmare               8-0  61 NR

8. Wilton-Wing           8-0  49 NR

9. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 6-3  40 8

10. Carrington 6-2 28 4

Others receiving votes: Trenton (5-1), Oakes (5-0), Hettinger-Scranton (7-2), Kidder County (5-1), Hatton-Northwood (6-0), Northern Cass (5-2), Rugby (4-2), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (5-1),

Our Redeemer’s (8-1).

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammunition
Ammo shortages in North Dakota
Car driving in the snow
How long should you warm up your car in the winter?
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 4.6% daily rate; 2,976 tests, 121 positive, 0 deaths
Police identify body found in Jamestown
Alison Crawford-Bylenga
Beulah police arrest fugitive from Oregon, return kidnapped child to family

Latest News

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Brooklyn Benno
Wilton-Wing Girls Basketball
Wilton-Wing Girls BB
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson watches warmups before an NFL football game...
Doug Pederson out as Eagles coach
Brooklyn Benno
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Brooklyn Benno