BPS middle school students receive warm welcome on first day back

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many Bismarck middle school students, Monday felt like the first day of school again.

This is the first time middle schoolers are learning fully face-to-face since March.

We spoke with teachers and students about how their first day went.

These students received a warm welcome back into the classrooms.

Drums, whistles and a cheering crowd of teachers awaited Wachter Middle School students in the hallways for their first day back.

Students in this classroom are meeting many of their classmates for the first time, which made some kids more anxious than others.

“I was kind of nervous to be around all the people because it’s a huge step from just like half of it, but it’s getting better,” said Wachter Middle School sixth grader Grace Neumann.

Some students said it was a lot to take in.

“It’s more crazier than I thought it was going to be, but at the same time, I’m excited to go back because I don’t have to be at home on my computer every other day,” said Wachter Middle School sixth grader Anabell Scible.

Teachers are eager to start building stronger connections with their students.

“I know it’s a lot easier to build relationships with kids when you’re seeing them every day versus every other day so, definitely a sense of excitement,” Wachter Middle School eight grade physical education teacher Kevin Schmitcke.

Administrators said this day was long-awaited.

“It’s been a good day and we’re excited about kids being here and just those relationships we want to keep working on, you know, and support our kids, and so it’s going to be a good rest of our school year,” said Wachter Middle School Principal Lee Ziegler.

Horizon Middle School students also received a heartfelt welcome from teachers on their first day back face-to-face as they were getting dropped off for school.

Students in grades ninth through twelfth will move to face-to-face learning on January 19.

