Bismarck police arrest attempted murder suspect

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department says they arrested a 35-year-old man on Tuesday, accused of stabbing a victim on Jan. 6.

Police say Brandon Clown stabbed a 36-year-old man in the abdomen around 7:30 p.m. at a hotel in the 2300 block of East Main Avenue.

According to officers, the man was treated for the wound and later released from the hospital.

Clown is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center for attempted murder.

