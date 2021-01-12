Advertisement

Bismarck police arrest attempted murder suspect

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department says they arrested a 35-year-old man on Tuesday, accused of stabbing a victim on Jan. 6.

Police say Brandon Clown stabbed a 36-year-old man in the abdomen around 7:30 p.m. at a hotel in the 2300 block of East Main Avenue.

According to officers, the man was treated for the wound and later released from the hospital.

Clown is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center for attempted murder.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammunition
Ammo shortages in North Dakota
Daylight Saving Time
House Bill would cancel Daylight Saving Time in ND
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.6% daily rate; 6,112 tests, 248 positive, 3 deaths
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
Coronavirus testing
NDDoH Public Health Laboratory detects software malfunction

Latest News

Southwest Stuffed Chicken
Cooking with Doc Holliday’s Roadhouse
Meal Prep & Planning
Meal Prep & Planning
Josiah Jenkins, originally from Rugby, N.D., is making an appearance on Jeopardy!
Man from Rugby achieves a life dream on “Jeopardy!”
Bill makes anyone who receives/performs abortion guilty of murder
Bismarck Pedestrian
UPDATE: Police release name of pedestrian hit and killed in Bismarck