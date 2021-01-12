Bismarck gas stations selling four times more lottery tickets

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Within the next two days, lottery players have the chance to hit the jackpot, as the Mega Millions and Powerball winnings have combined to push the grand prize to more than $1 billion.

Bismarck gas station managers say they have sold three to four times the amount of lottery tickets they do in a normal week.

Residents say they’re all eager to place their bets on the $615 million Mega Millions jackpot, and $550 million Powerball prize.

The Cenex gas station north of the interstate is printing more lottery tickets than usual.

“When the jackpot goes up, the traffic for lottery goes up,” said Kyle Gebhardt, store manager.

As people hand over the cash, they hope the winning ticket will be given back in a once-in-a-lifetime financial windfall.

“I would buy my mom a house, buy myself a house and go on from there,” said Sage Claymore, Bismarck.

“I would call in sick for a month and then take care of bills and help some family members and retire early,” said Chuck Hunter, Bismarck.

The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million, and the chances are even worse for Mega Millions at one in 302.5 million.

“It’s unlikely for someone to win here in Bismarck, it’s usually somewhere else though,” said Claymore.

Gebhardt hopes his station sells the winning numbers.

“I think it would be fun for the person winning obviously, and it would be nice to get the notoriety for our station as well,” said Gebhardt.

The largest North Dakota lottery prize won was in May of 2016, when a North Dakotan claimed their $3 million Mega Millions win.

The Mega Millions will be picked Tuesday night followed by the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

