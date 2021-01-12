Advertisement

Bismarck Cancer Center expansion moves quickly in light of unusual weather

By Hallie Brown
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Cancer Center is in the process of expanding its facility.

Back in September of last year, officials announced they were going to expand to meet patient demand.

The expansion will bring a second floor, renovations to the first floor, and an additional third treatment machine and second CT scanner.

Bismarck Cancer Center staff said work is on schedule thanks to the unusually warm and dry weather conditions.

As of now, construction crews are working on the treatment machine room and it’s expected to be finished by April, and once the machine arrives, it should be ready to go by late summer.

“We do a lot of wrap-around services like massage therapy spiritual emotional support and quite frankly we’re just out of room and have little space to provide those necessary services for our patients,” Bismarck Cancer Center marketing director said Sara Kelsch.

The full project is expected to be completed in December 2021.

