Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health to hold 2 upcoming vaccine clinics

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced sweeping changes in coronavirus vaccine rollout guidelines in an effort to boost lagging vaccine numbers.

The current administration, through Operation Warp Speed, has announced it is planning to release reserved second doses immediately to all those 65 and older.

But that announcement is causing some confusion, because guidelines and protocols differ in each state and county.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will be holding two vaccine clinics at the Bismarck Event Center on Thursday, beginning at 7:30 a.m., with a second clinic at 4 p.m.

All 350 of the vaccines given that day will be by appointment only, and are still mainly people in priority group 1-A.

Public Health Director Renae Moch says the best way to make sure you’re in line for a vaccine is to go to the BBPH website and fill out an interest survey.

Somebody from the department will call you to set up an appointment based on your place on the priority list.

Next in line are in priority group 1-B.

Many are also hearing from their own healthcare providers as to the procedure they need to follow to be vaccinated.

