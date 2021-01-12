Bill aims to ban transgender athletes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Legislature introduced a bill that would ban transgender students from participating in the high school sports for their preferred gender.

The House Bill 1298 says any entity that receives public funding from the state is not allowed to let anyone participate on an athletic team that’s exclusively for males or females. Rather, participants can only play on the teams that match the genders on a person’s original birth certificate at the time of birth.

The bill also bans a publicly-funded entity to sponsor an event where athletes play in a gender-exclusive event but are not of the sex assigned to them on their original birth certificate.

