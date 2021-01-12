Advertisement

Bill aims to ban transgender athletes

N.D. House Bill 1298 aims to ban transgender athletes.
N.D. House Bill 1298 aims to ban transgender athletes.(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Legislature introduced a bill that would ban transgender students from participating in the high school sports for their preferred gender.

The House Bill 1298 says any entity that receives public funding from the state is not allowed to let anyone participate on an athletic team that’s exclusively for males or females. Rather, participants can only play on the teams that match the genders on a person’s original birth certificate at the time of birth.

The bill also bans a publicly-funded entity to sponsor an event where athletes play in a gender-exclusive event but are not of the sex assigned to them on their original birth certificate.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammunition
Ammo shortages in North Dakota
Car driving in the snow
How long should you warm up your car in the winter?
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 4.6% daily rate; 2,976 tests, 121 positive, 0 deaths
Police identify body found in Jamestown
Alison Crawford-Bylenga
Beulah police arrest fugitive from Oregon, return kidnapped child to family

Latest News

USS North Dakota returns home
USS North Dakota Submarine returns from second 6-month deployment
On This Date: January 12
On This Date: January 12
Bruschetta
Chef Chris Warner makes bruschetta
Blood Donation
Blood Donation