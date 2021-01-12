Belfield man accused of pointing gun at residents
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 30-year-old Belfield man was arrested Monday night after the city of Belfield was put into a shelter in place.
State’s Attorney, Amanda Englestad said Thomas Lefevre was booked for terrorizing and reckless endangerment.
According to Englestad, Belfield police responded to reports of an individual shooting a gun within city limits and pointing a gun at residents.
She said the incident is still under investigation and formal charges are pending.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Department said they assisted with setting up a perimeter in the city of Belfield.
