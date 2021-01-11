Wilton-Wing Girls BB

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Wilton-Wing Girls Basketball team is out to an unbeaten start this season.

The Miners have won eight straight with their ninth game of the year scheduled for Tuesday. A lot of that success comes from the growth of Sophomore Hailey Quam who has scored 30-plus points on multiple occasions so far this season.

“She works harder and puts in more time than anyone at her craft whether it is Volleyball or Basketball and in general our kids work hard but she works hard,” said Wilton-Wing Head Coach Lisa Jenkins. “I am always telling her she needs to take some time off. She had some knee problems because she was growing so fast, but those knees seem good but she’s not only a great basketball player she is a better person and a very coachable kid.”

With Quam and multiple returners from a group of young players from a year ago, Jenkins knows this squad will not be able to fly under the radar this season.

“We are used to being the chaser and not the ones being chased. So, we tell the kids that everyone is going to bring their A Game against us. So, the difference is we have got to be ready because everyone is bringing it every night and that’s more mental, so we need to continue to work on the mental part of the game and the strength of that. When things are tough, we need to know how we pull together and finish,” said Jenkins,

The Miners continue their season Tuesday night when they are scheduled to take on Max.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.