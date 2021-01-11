Advertisement

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Brooklyn Benno

By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
DES LACS, N.D. – Brooklyn Benno said she’s enjoyed the ride from being a young Lakers player to a leader.

“There’s a lot of players that I looked up to when I first started up here as a seventh grader. They seemed so big and so old. Those were the top guns. Now I look back, and it’s been six years and now I’m in that same position that they were,” said Benno, senior center.

Benno’s played with fellow senior Shelby Ruden for a decade, and they’ve built a great 1-2 punch on the court.

“We both know where each other’s going to be. If I get the ball outside, I know I can count on her to post up and make a move, and I can get it to her,” said Ruden.

Benno said she loves to step up in crunch time for the Lakers.

“I’d like to think that I’m a player that people can look up to and depend on when things are close and getting down to the wire,” said Benno.

“Brooklyn is a hard match-up for other teams because she is a taller post-type player, but she’s also a three-point threat,” said Tracy Bonn, head coach.

It’s not over yet, but Benno said she’s enjoyed her time representing Des Lacs-Burlington.

“Basketball’s been a part of my life for my entire life. It seems so far away, and yet it came so fast. I’m amazed at all the people I got to look up to over the years,” said Benno.

Benno added that she couldn’t have enjoyed the career she’s had without her coaches’ and family’s support, including fans tuning into game broadcasts from Colorado.

