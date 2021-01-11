Two bills heard to change Burgum’s ‘State of Emergency’ powers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “This is not a simple reaction to the current virus nor the current executive administration. It’s not about personalities. It’s not about politics. It’s not about power, but rather a direction for the future,” said Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, while introducing Senate Bill 2124

North Dakota has been in a State of Emergency for 305 days. During that time, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has used expanded executive powers that the state constitution gives him.

On Monday, two bills were heard by legislative committees that wouldn’t change the governor’s powers during a state of emergency, but instead how long a state of emergency can stand.

Over the past few months, a group of lawmakers have been speaking out against Burgum’s executive orders, saying they’re too far reaching and restrictive.

While these bills don’t affect his powers, they would affect when he could use them.

Lawmakers said this is about elected leaders having a say in a how a lengthy state of emergency is handled.

“The governor has needed to make some difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions. I hope that he sees this bill as an opportunity to shift some of that burden to his colleagues in the legislature,” Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, said.

The first bill says a state of emergency can only last 30 days without consent. The governor may request 30-day extensions, but it must be accompanied by a special legislative session sometime during each extension; virtual or otherwise.

If the state of emergency expires, the governor can’t declare an emergency for the same situation.

While acknowledging the necessity of declaring states of emergency, the concern, they said, is how open-ended the powers are.

“I think we all, in the last year, have heard an enormous amount of questioning and concern and fear from our constituents and wondering why we weren’t part of the decision-making,” Myrdal said.

During this special session, lawmakers would be able to distribute funds for a response and cover costs of the emergency. According to lawmakers, to have a two- or three-day session would cost taxpayers roughly $100,000.

The bill is sponsored mostly by Republicans, who denied requests for a special session from Democrats over the summer.

“I think this is kind of an unusual situation where it is a worldwide pandemic and it cost the lives of millions of people on this planet. Do we wanna say after thirty days it expires unless we come together and say it’s okay?” Sen. Jonell Bakke, D-Grand Forks, said.

But Myrdal said the powers don’t expire, but instead gives lawmakers a chance to deal with the crisis too.

This may not be the end of adjusting the governor’s powers this session. Speaker of the House Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said there could be a six more bills coming that would redefine the role.

Pollert is also a co-sponsor of a similar bill with a 60-day limit.

The hearing brought out a divide between public and private entities. Emergency response leaders spoke out against the bill would hinder the state’s ability to respond to emergencies. But those with private lives say things have gone too far.

When North Dakota is in a state of emergency, not only does the governor have extended powers, but it also opens the state to billions of dollars in federal aid.

But for many who are enduring the 10-month state of emergency, they’ve had enough.

“No money in the world will be worth it. My children’s freedom, their ability to just even go to school is all being impacted by the fear of death and dying of disease, and we’ve never lived this way before,” Margo North of Bismarck said to the committee.

Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, the Director of Emergency Services and former co-chair of the state’s Joint Information, said not every emergency is regional like a flood, and COVID-19 showed a need for the ability for quick responses.

Adding that most of the state’s emergencies in recent years have lasted longer than 30 days.

“Are we going to call the legislature back for every flood, major storm, drought, or unfortunately civil unrest? If evacuations are needed to be ordered on day 31 of a disaster because of an approaching fire or flood, are we going to wait for the legislature to convene to issue that order?” Dohrmann asked the committee.

Lawmakers said they believe lawmakers will be able to draft legislation quickly to respond quickly to a natural disaster.

Also speaking in opposition was Burgum’s chief of staff, who said the timelines lawmakers are proposing are in the minority nationwide.

“Every state around the country and over 100 countries around the globe have declared emergencies. So if there’s a question as to whether or not the governor should’ve extended the emergency and kept it moving, I’d say we need to take a broader look at what’s going on around the world as well,” Chief of Staff Jace Beehler said.

But Burgum’s office is playing ball. They offered changes like extending the initial declaration from 30 to 180 days, and, if approved by a special session, 90-day extensions.

The bill is still in committee and has not been moved to a vote.

