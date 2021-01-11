State Fire school goes virtual for 2021

MINOT, N.D. - After nearly a year of having to rely on distance learning for our schools, even life-saving courses are now having to go virtual.

The North Dakota Firefighter’s Association announced their annual State Fire school usually held at the end of February will be held virtually instead of returning to Minot this year.

The 2021 State Fire School will have a different feel this year.

That means returning fire students like Assistant Fire Chief Jason Wolsky with Carrington Fire Department will have to wait a little longer to reconnect with friends and colleagues and get hands-on experience.

“It’s not going to be like it normally is, face to face where you can go up to somebody and talk, but I still think the instructors and everybody is going to try to make the experience they best they can and get the most out of it,” said Wolsky.

With more than 20 courses going virtual through Zoom, and more than 100 students currently registered, organizers said more firemen will have the opportunity to take the courses and get the chance to get that hands-on experience later in the year.

“We’re leaving it up to the departments. If they wish us to have an instructor once this pandemic is over or safe to do so we would send instructors to the departments that request it and we can put the hands on portion of those classes on,” said training Director Robert Knuth.

Despite the changes, students said they’re still looking forward to the courses this year.

“I think it’s always good to kind of circle back, maybe some things changed in that class, maybe the instructor learned some different things. You know processes in the fire department change all the time,” said Wolsky.

Thirty-five instructors will be returning to teach and courses will be limited to two hours each.

Classes will be offered free of charge to all NDFA members and associate members on Feb. 26 - 28.

Due to going virtual, courses will also be available for non-members but will require a $100 registration fee.

You can find more information on how to register for courses on the NDFA website here.

Video courtesy: North Dakota Firefighter’s Association

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.