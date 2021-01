BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jamestown police have identified the body that was discovered in the parking lot of a hotel on Friday.

Police say the body discovered was 50-year-old Sabrina Grisham, of Knoxville, Tenn.

Police say next of kin have been notified, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of her death.

