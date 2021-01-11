Advertisement

UPDATE: Minot woman arrested in connection with hotel fire

Renee Delorme
Renee Delorme(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST
MINOT, N.D. – UPDATE: One person is in custody following a weekend fire at a northwest Minot hotel.

Police said they arrested 44-year-old Renee Delorme for a Class C Felony of Endangerment by Fire.

That charge is in connection with a Saturday fire at the Economy Lodge Hotel.

She is currently in custody at Ward County Jail awaiting her initial appearance.

Investigators said Minot Fire Department arrived at the hotel shortly after 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

One person tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher and was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

No one was else was hurt.

ORIGINAL STORY: Minot fire crews responded to a fire this weekend at the Economy Hotel in northwest Minot.

The Minot Fire Department arrived at the Economy Hotel shortly after 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

One person tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher and was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Beulah police arrest fugitive from Oregon, return kidnapped child to family

