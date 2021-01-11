UPDATE: Minot woman arrested in connection with hotel fire

MINOT, N.D. – UPDATE: One person is in custody following a weekend fire at a northwest Minot hotel.

Police said they arrested 44-year-old Renee Delorme for a Class C Felony of Endangerment by Fire.

That charge is in connection with a Saturday fire at the Economy Lodge Hotel.

She is currently in custody at Ward County Jail awaiting her initial appearance.

Investigators said Minot Fire Department arrived at the hotel shortly after 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

One person tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher and was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

No one was else was hurt.

ORIGINAL STORY: Minot fire crews responded to a fire this weekend at the Economy Hotel in northwest Minot.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

