MindfulMonday: Addictions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Normally on a #MindfulMonday we welcome a guest who has expertise on a certain subject and we discuss various things about that topic.

Today we’re going to do things a little differently. Today we’re going to talk about alcoholism and we’re going to talk to two people with expertise on the subject. Health and wellness coach April Lund and Wayne Wolff.

Both of them are in recovery and they decided they wanted to share parts of their journeys with the hope that they can help someone who might be struggling with addiction as well.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.