Mandan man accused of rapes in multiple counties pleads guilty and not guilty

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of raping minors in Morton and Emmons county pleaded in court on Monday to continuous sexual abuse of a child and gross sexual imposition.

Seventy-four-year-old Vincy Smith pleaded guilty to raping an eight year-old in Morton County multiple times in 2016.

A gross sexual imposition charge was dismissed. A Morton county judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

The victim told Mandan Police she would be playing with Smith’s step children, when he would lock her in a bedroom and sexually assault her.

On Monday, Smith pleaded not guilty to GSI and continuous sexual abuse of a child in Emmons County.

The victim told Emmons County Deputies Smith assaulted him when he was five years old.

