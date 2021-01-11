Impeachment efforts could continue even after President Trump is out of office

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Democratic members of the U.S. House are ready to go through with impeachment after Republicans blocked their attempt to invoke the 25th Amendment and have Vice President Mike Pence take over.

As President Donald Trump nears his final week in office, House Democrats are introducing articles of impeachment against him. They’re accusing him of “inciting an insurrection,” as his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Capitol was massively breached for the first time since the War of 1812 on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

“It’s the worst thing politically that’s ever happened in the United States in my lifetime,” said Political Science Professor at the University of North Dakota Mark Jendrysik.

House Democrats are blaming Trump and calling for his impeachment, although it’s clear a fair impeachment can’t be finished in time for President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“That’s just not going to happen between now and Jan. 20,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

The same group of Republican Congressmen who pledged not to object to the Electoral College votes have now signed onto a letter asking President-Elect Biden to stop impeachment efforts saying, “a presidential impeachment should not occur in the heat of the moment, but rather after great deliberation.”

“This is just moving way, way too fast. It’s like accusing someone of a crime on Friday and starting the jury trial on Monday,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

In a statement, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said, “We need to work together to heal the divisions in our nation and impeachment would instead serve to further divide our country.”

Political experts said Congress may be looking more long term.

“The goal of the impeachment comes to prevent, legally prevent, Mr. Trump from ever running or holding any federal office ever again,” said Jendrysik.

Jendrysik said it would be historic to see an impeachment hearing for a president who’s not in office.

If the House follows through with impeachment, the Senate still wouldn’t be able to hear the issue before Biden is sworn in as president. The only way it could happen earlier is if every Senator agrees to come back early, which is incredibly unlikely.

This leaves a very unrealistic path for Trump to be impeached before he leaves office, but a realistic window for him to be impeached later on. Biden said Friday that Trump isn’t “fit for the job,” but he repeatedly refused to endorse growing Democratic calls to impeach him a second time.

