Gobble gobble: wild turkeys invade north Minot street
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Dozens of wild turkeys caused a bit of a kerfuffle for commuters in a northwest Minot neighborhood Monday morning.
Evan Hunt shared cell phone footage with Your News Leader of the turkeys on 13th Street NW, north of Burdick Job Corps, around 8 a.m.
The birds are a common presence in the area, but the video shows dozens of them meandering around the streets.
