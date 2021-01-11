Advertisement

Doug Pederson out as Eagles coach

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson watches warmups before an NFL football game...
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles fired coach Doug Pederson less than three years after he led them to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.

Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He led the Eagles to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.

Pederson was a starting quarterback in Philadelphia in 1999 and later served as an assistant coach under Andy Reid with the Eagles.

The Eagles hired him in 2016 after abruptly firing Chip Kelly.

Pederson led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over New England in just his second season with backup quarterback Nick Foles filling in after Wentz was injured.

