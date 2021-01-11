Dawson resident brings small town zoo to life

DAWSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dawson Zoo isn’t very well known in North Dakota, even though it is home to more than 100 animals.

Zookeeper Benjamin Hojian began creating the attraction four years ago.

The idea began in his workshop, where Benjamin, also known as Penny, spends most of his free-time.

“When he told me, I’m going to make a zoo. My first thought was, what kind of zoo are we making here,” said Annie Hojian, Benjamin’s granddaughter.

A craftsman by trade, Benjamin makes hundreds of iron animals in his workshop.

“I trace it out on a piece of iron and then I cut it out with a cuter,” said Benjamin.

Those animals are painted before being transported to the zoo across town.

“I don’t know how many, hundreds I have out there,” said Benjamin.

Zebras, an elephant, and Benjamin’s favorite, a giraffe, greet travelers through the small town.

“A lot of people stop and look. We’re always going by and seeing what kind of new things he has,” said Annie.

Benjamin, who turns 84 in June, visits his zoo weekly.

“He’s slow down the past couple of years, with some health things going on,” said Annie.

Annie is visiting a lot more, trying to take in what she can.

“My granddaughter will take over, Annie,” said Benjamin.

“I want him to teach me how to make it and then continue with his ideas and what he wanted to do. So, I think we’ll just keep it with the family and whatever we decide we want to do, and make of it, and keep adding to its year-after-year,” said Annie.

As Benjamin flips through the pictures pointing out his favorite memories, the Dawson Zoo will always be alive in his heart.

Many volunteers from Dawson help paint and upkeep the park in the summer.

The zoo, located off of Highway 3 in Dawson, is open to the general public, for free, year-round.

