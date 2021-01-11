Advertisement

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through Jan. 13 in honor of fallen U.S. Capitol Police officers

Flags at half staff
Flags at half staff(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Wednesday, Jan. 13, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police officers and law enforcement across the nation.

Sicknick died Thursday from injuries sustained while on duty responding to the riots Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, according to U.S. Capitol Police (USCP). He had served with the USCP since July 2008. Liebengood, who also responded to the riots, died Saturday while off duty. He had served with USCP since April 2005.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued today by President Donald Trump..

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.2% daily rate; 3,352 tests, 93 positive, 0 deaths
Arrest
Beulah police arrest fugitive from Oregon, return kidnapped child to family
31:8 Project
North Dakota sex trafficking survivor shares her story publicly for the first time
Car driving in the snow
How long should you warm up your car in the winter?
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) signs letter to President-elect Biden, requests impeachment efforts stop

Latest News

Evening weather 1-10-2021
Evening weather 1-10-2021
Arrest
Beulah police arrest fugitive from Oregon, return kidnapped child to family
Father-daughter
Father-daughter ski patrol team
Hands-on experience
Hands-on experience