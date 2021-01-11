Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through Jan. 13 in honor of fallen U.S. Capitol Police officers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Wednesday, Jan. 13, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police officers and law enforcement across the nation.

Sicknick died Thursday from injuries sustained while on duty responding to the riots Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, according to U.S. Capitol Police (USCP). He had served with the USCP since July 2008. Liebengood, who also responded to the riots, died Saturday while off duty. He had served with USCP since April 2005.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued today by President Donald Trump..

