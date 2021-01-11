Advertisement

Beulah police arrest fugitive from Oregon, return kidnapped child to family

Arrest
Arrest(Associated Press)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BEULAH, N.D. - A fugitive wanted for kidnapping an Oregon girl has been arrested in Beulah.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Beulah police chief Frank Senn said the department got a tip on Friday that a female fugitive was hiding in the Beulah area. He said the woman was wanted for kidnapping a seven-year-old girl in Oregon and was trying to get to Canada.

With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Mercer County Sheriff’s office, police executed a search warrant on a Beulah home and found both the woman and the child. The girl has been safely returned to her family and the woman is in custody.

Chief Senn told us he will release more information, including the suspect’s name, on Monday.

