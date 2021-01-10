Advertisement

Touchmark community purchases rapid test machine to reunite families

Touchmark community
Touchmark community(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Touchmark Retirement Community is making it easier for family members to visit their loved ones inside of the facility.

Last week, the community purchased a COVID-19 rapid resting machines to make it easier for families to be allowed inside with their loved ones.

“It’s just another option for families that will allow them to actually get that test and be able to come in and see their loved one. It’s an option for them to hug each other again and spend some quality time together,” said Tabatha Fletcher, executive director of Touchmark.

More than a dozen people have used the machine.

There is a sign-up process online that can help resister those who are trying to visit.

