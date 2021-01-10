Advertisement

Sunday: 3.2% daily rate; 3,352 tests, 93 positive, 0 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.2%* Sunday. There are 72 currently hospitalized (-4 change) with 10 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 3,352 tests, 93 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1352 total). 1,899 active cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,352 – Total Tests from yesterday*

1,408,600 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

93 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

78 – PCR Tests | 15 - antigen tests94,716 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

3.16% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,899 - Total Active Cases

-85 Individuals from yesterday.

214 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

91,465 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

72 – Currently Hospitalized

-4 - Individuals from yesterday.

0 – New Deaths*** (1,352 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 3

· Bowman County - 7

· Burleigh County - 8

· Cass County – 21

· Dickey County – 1

· Golden Valley County - 2

· Grand Forks County – 12

· McIntosh County - 1

· McKenzie County - 3

· Mercer County - 1

· Morton County – 5

· Ramsey County – 1

· Ransom County – 4

· Sioux County - 1

· Stark County – 2

· Stutsman County – 1

· Walsh County - 5

· Ward County – 12

· Williams County - 3

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
Beulah police arrest fugitive from Oregon, return kidnapped child to family
31:8 Project
North Dakota sex trafficking survivor shares her story publicly for the first time
Car driving in the snow
How long should you warm up your car in the winter?
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) signs letter to President-elect Biden, requests impeachment efforts stop

Latest News

Evening weather 1-10-2021
Evening weather 1-10-2021
Arrest
Beulah police arrest fugitive from Oregon, return kidnapped child to family
Flags at half staff
Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through Jan. 13 in honor of fallen U.S. Capitol Police officers
Father-daughter
Father-daughter ski patrol team
Hands-on experience
Hands-on experience