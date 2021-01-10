Advertisement

Souris Valley Animal Shelter looking for new fosters

Image courtesy: Souris Valley Animal Shelter
Image courtesy: Souris Valley Animal Shelter
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Last month the Souris Valley Animal Shelter helped more than 30 dogs have a happy holiday by saving them from a kill shelter and adopting them out to forever families.

Of those dogs, two had puppies and have to be held for a minimum amount of time before they’re adopted and one other one is left. Now, the shelter is running into a new issue. The cat waiting list for the shelter jumped from 3 to 63 in a few days, and they only have ten cat fosters signed up.

“We can only do this with the help of our community and with people signing up to foster. We would love to get those sixty cats off our list ASAP, but we can only do that with our communities help,” said Katie Taylor, Development Assistant Director.

Taylor said the shelter renovation should be finished by July.

