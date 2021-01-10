Photography contest seeks talented high school photographers

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – High school students are encouraged to break out their cameras and prepare their best photos. The photography program at Dakota College at Bottineau is now accepting submissions for its 2021 High school photo contest.

First prize this year includes a new Canon camera with lens and lens kit and a $500 scholarship to DCB.Students can submit up to five images and can be either film or digital photography but they must be submitted digitally.Entries are due by Friday, Feb. 12, and judging will begin on Feb. 26.

Photos may be of any subject matter and be taken with any type of camera.

“Several students asked, emailed the question, ‘Can we manipulate them?’ absolutely. You are creating and Photoshop is the second half of creating in the digital photography world,” said contest judge and Photography Department Chair Clint Saunders.

The top 25 selections will be printed and exhibited in an art show during an artist reception and tour of the campus and studio on March 6. Critiques and feedback on students work will also be available.

More information on submissions and requirements can be found here.

