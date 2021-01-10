Minot lawmaker to push cybersecurity legislation during session

MINOT, N.D. - District 5 Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, said election security and cybersecurity are two of the big issues he hopes to address this legislative session.

Back in October, the state started the “DefeND” campaign to bring awareness to the issue.

They also launched the DefeND website, where citizens can educate themselves on common threats online.

“I think we are having to pay close attention to a lot of the threats that we face domestic and foreign on our cyberattacks that would occur whether its private businesses or government entities, so those are two issues I’m really concerned with this session,” said Louser.

Louser said he plans to introduce about 10 bills throughout the session.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.