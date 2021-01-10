Advertisement

Minot lawmaker to push cybersecurity legislation during session

computer
computer(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - District 5 Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, said election security and cybersecurity are two of the big issues he hopes to address this legislative session.

Back in October, the state started the “DefeND” campaign to bring awareness to the issue.

They also launched the DefeND website, where citizens can educate themselves on common threats online.

“I think we are having to pay close attention to a lot of the threats that we face domestic and foreign on our cyberattacks that would occur whether its private businesses or government entities, so those are two issues I’m really concerned with this session,” said Louser.

Louser said he plans to introduce about 10 bills throughout the session.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.2% daily rate; 3,352 tests, 93 positive, 0 deaths
Arrest
Beulah police arrest fugitive from Oregon, return kidnapped child to family
31:8 Project
North Dakota sex trafficking survivor shares her story publicly for the first time
Car driving in the snow
How long should you warm up your car in the winter?
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) signs letter to President-elect Biden, requests impeachment efforts stop

Latest News

Evening weather 1-10-2021
Evening weather 1-10-2021
Arrest
Beulah police arrest fugitive from Oregon, return kidnapped child to family
Flags at half staff
Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through Jan. 13 in honor of fallen U.S. Capitol Police officers
Father-daughter
Father-daughter ski patrol team
Hands-on experience
Hands-on experience