Huff Hills Ski Patrol has four father-daughter pairs on the team

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although it may not feel like a true North Dakota winter right now, the ski slopes are open and the Huff Hills Ski Patrol is operational.

“You got signed in Nicole?” asked Scott Eckroth.

“Yeah I signed in,” answered Nicole Eckroth.

Scott and Nicole Eckroth start off their day with a few checklists.

“Okay, so we got everything that we need for the top?” asked Nicole.

Scott knows Huff Hills like the back of his hand.

“I just enjoy skiing, I enjoy teaching people to ski,” said Scott Eckroth.

He’s one of the founding members of the ski patrol. After a decade of teaching his daughter Nicole how to ski.. she joined the patrol as well.

“I was always the [test] dummy that sat on the sled when they needed training,” said Nicole Eckroth.

Using the knowledge her dad taught her, when a young woman fell, Nicole was there to help in just seconds.

“Yeah we’re good, I’m just blocking traffic,” said Nicole to other ski patrol members.

At the ski patrol hut, patrol director Brian Beattie radios to check in with Nicole.

“Okay, just let just know when you’re ready and we can get some help out to you,” said Beattie over the radio.

“They’re the crèam of the crop, they really are. I mean we look at what people volunteer to do,” said Beattie.

For Scoot and Nicole, it’s family tradition. Skiing, volunteering and helping others.

Nicole and Scott are one of four father-daughter teams on the Huff Hills Ski Patrol. Nicole said she plans to teach her children to ski so they can continue the patrol tradition. The Huff Hills Ski Patrol won second best small ski patrol in the nation in 2020.

