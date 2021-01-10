Advertisement

How long should you warm up your car in the winter?

Car driving in the snow
Car driving in the snow(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 10, 2021
MINOT, N.D. – With winter temperatures setting in, having to get inside a freezing car isn’t fun.

Warming up your car in the winter months use to be a crucial part of the wellbeing of your vehicle.

Before the 1990s, many cars were made with carburetors, which required you to warm up car several minutes before you took off.

Now, modern technology in cars made that a thing of the past.

“New fuel injected computer-controlled cars, they are ready to go, the minute you turn the key, there are all ready. It just takes a millisecond for these new cars to be ready to go,” said Tom Carson mechanic and owner of Tom’s Service Shop.

Carson suggests the biggest reason people still warm up their car in the winter is for comfort.

