Flu vaccine data is mapping out where COVID-19 vaccines will be sent

Vaccine
Vaccine
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The next phase of vaccinations are expected to begin before the end of this month. The next group will primarily include the elderly, but deciding where those elderly populations live and how many vaccines they’ll need may prove difficult.

But state health leaders said they have a plan. They’re working with counties and facilities across the state to pinpoint elderly populations.

“It’s not going to be perfect. We have estimates by county, some of the estimates are down to facility level for how many doses are needed,” said North Dakota Department of Health Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

Howell said they’re also looking at data from previous flu vaccine seasons in an attempt to estimate how many elderly people are likely to want the COVID-19 vaccine.

