BSC students get hands-on training, administer COVID-19 rapid tests

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Medical lab tech students at Bismarck State College are getting some hands-on experience. They are administering COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to student athletes.

It is giving them a taste of the real world, while also providing an important service.

This is where Mason Johnson feels most comfortable, and most helpful.

“There are a lot of struggles with COVID but being able to help is what I like,” explained Johnson, a medical lab tech student at BSC.

Johnson is helping by administering rapid tests to BSC student athletes.

“It’s a fast test,” he said. “You take six drops of your reagent, a swab from person and then wait 15 minutes and you’ve got a result.”

Johnson is a volunteer; he’s not getting credit or bonus points for being here. What he is getting, is hands-on experience that he can’t get from a textbook.

“It is good experience for the future,” Johnson said.

“It’s not a high complexity test, but the organizational skills they’re getting, including sitting down and having to identify a patient, ensuring you have the right patient, setting your timers and having everything organized just that sets forth good skills for future work in the lab,” said Tracie Seibel, BSC’s MLT program coordinator. “They are skills that will help them in the long run.”

Skills that will help students like Johnson prepare for a job after graduation.

BSC plans to give student athletes rapid tests twice a week. They’re looking at how to expand the rapid testing to students who live in the residence halls.

PCR testing is still available as well. The next testing date is Monday at the BSC armory from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. These tests are free and open to the public.

