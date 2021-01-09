Advertisement

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) signs letter to President-elect Biden, requests impeachment efforts stop

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.(KVLY)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Rep. Kelly Armstrong, (R-N.D.) is one of seven House Republicans to sign a letter asking President-elect Joe Biden to formally request Speaker Nancy Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach President Trump a second time.

In the letter, the Congressmen and women write that a second impeachment, only days before President Trump will leave office, is “unnecessary” and “inflammatory.” They go onto say an impeachment would undermine efforts to unify Americans and would be a further distraction to the nation.

Below is the full letter sent to President-elect Joe Biden.

Letter to President-elect Biden
Letter to President-elect Biden(KFYR-TV)
Letter to President-elect Biden page 2
Letter to President-elect Biden page 2(KFYR-TV)

