Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) signs letter to President-elect Biden, requests impeachment efforts stop

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Rep. Kelly Armstrong, (R-N.D.) is one of seven House Republicans to sign a letter asking President-elect Joe Biden to formally request Speaker Nancy Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach President Trump a second time.

In the letter, the Congressmen and women write that a second impeachment, only days before President Trump will leave office, is “unnecessary” and “inflammatory.” They go onto say an impeachment would undermine efforts to unify Americans and would be a further distraction to the nation.

Below is the full letter sent to President-elect Joe Biden.

Letter to President-elect Biden (KFYR-TV)

Letter to President-elect Biden page 2 (KFYR-TV)

