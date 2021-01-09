Minot restaurant manager reacts to capacity limit changes

MINOT, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum’s amended executive order that increases the capacity limits for restaurants, bars and gatherings took effect starting at 8 a.m. Friday morning.

The change to restrictions was announced earlier this week and officially signed Thursday.

Since Nov. 16, restaurants and bars were operating at up to 50% of their licensed seated capacity, not to exceed 150 customers.

Under the amended order they may operate at up to 65% of licensed facility capacity, not to exceed 200.

A Minot restaurant manager said the adjustment is helpful.

“Every little bit helps we know that it’s been a frustrating time over the last year, but you just got to roll with the punches and do what’s best for the community and the employees,” said Bryant Beck, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Manager.

A Minot restaurant manager said the adjustment is helpful.

The new order will remain in effect through 8 a.m. Jan. 29.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.