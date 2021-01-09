Maggie Fricke starring as seventh grader for Majettes

MINOT, N.D. – Maggie Fricke said she’s loved basketball since kindergarten, and her varsity career is starting early as well.

“It didn’t take me too long because I’ve been playing some tough basketball in AAU summer basketball for a while, but at first I had to get used to it after not playing for a little bit,” said Fricke, seventh grade point guard.

Alexis Haider has helped Fricke get started as a Majette, but she said the seventh grader’s skill set fits right into WDA basketball already.

“She’s a good driver and shooter. She has a lot of assets that help us win. She just looks super comfortable. I think it’s just because of the amount of time that she puts in outside of practice. She just blends in,” said Haider, senior guard.

Fricke has trained at the Earnest Elite Basketball Academy since she started playing. Her trainer, Earnest Bell, said she’s developed a well-rounded game.

“She’s more of a Klay Thompson/Steph Curry mix. She has the toughness defensively of Klay Thompson, and she has the skill set like Steph Curry where she can shoot it and handle the ball,” said Bell.

Fricke’s time in maroon and gold is just beginning, but she has big goals.

“I would like to win a State Championship for Minot High, and also in the future I would like to go to Notre Dame for college,” said Fricke.

Fricke added that her defense and ball handling has helped her keep up with the skill level of Class A Basketball.

