Advertisement

Legally blind skier from Minot takes on the Big Couloir

Fourteen-year-old Jacob Smith has been skiing since he was only two years old.
Fourteen-year-old Jacob Smith has been skiing since he was only two years old.(Smith family)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot teen did not let losing his vision keep him from accomplishing one of his biggest goals.

Fourteen-year-old Jacob Smith isn’t afraid of a challenge.

He’s been skiing since he was only two years old.

“I kind of started racing in Bottineau and started going to Big Sky when I was like seven and joined their racing team,” said Jacob.

At age eight, he lost most of his eyesight due to what’s called meningioma.

“I think everybody was terrified. It went from thinking he needed glasses to an eye appointment then on a plane to Minneapolis and emergency surgery,” said Jacob’s dad Nathan Smith.

Nathan continued to encourage Jacob’s skiing, and in 2019 he proudly helped guide him via radio as Jacob became the first legally blind skier to take on the Big Couloir.

“It was super fun, a little nerve-wracking,” he said.

Jacob explained that he navigates the snow by using a combination of all his senses.

“I kind of know how to do it I guess, ski by feel, and memory, what I can see,” said Jacob.

He added that his next goal is to take on the North Summit Snowfield in Big Sky.

Jacob’s next competition is in Big Sky from Jan. 28-31.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake emergency call
Bismarck police respond to ‘swatting’ call
Kylie Oversen, Ellie Shockley, Ellen Chaffee
Democrats donate to suspect accused of vandalizing Sen. Hoeven’s office
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.2% daily rate; 8,124 tests, 303 positive, 11 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
Body Found Near Jamestown Hotel
Woman’s body discovered in Jamestown

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) signs letter to President-elect Biden, requests impeachment efforts stop
Woman on the street
North Dakota sex trafficking survivor shares her story publicly for the first time
Ice fishing
Bismarck Rural Fire Department reminds people to be safe if venturing out on the ice
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
January 8
On This Date: January 8