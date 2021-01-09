Advertisement

Democrats donate to suspect accused of vandalizing Sen. Hoeven’s office

Kylie Oversen, Ellie Shockley, Ellen Chaffee
Kylie Oversen, Ellie Shockley, Ellen Chaffee(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three North Dakota Democrats are being criticized for contributing money to the man who is charged with destroying Sen. John Hoeven’s, R-N.D., office entrance in Fargo.

Security camera footage shows a man walking up the stairs to the entrance of Sen. Hoeven’s office and using an ax to smash an intercom system and the front windows.

A Go-Fund-Me page raising money for legal defense expenses for the man accused of vandalizing, Thomas Stark of Lisbon, North Dakota, features donations from three state Democrats.

Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen, Party Executive Committee Representative Ellie Shockley, and the party’s nominee for lieutenant governor in 2012 Ellen Chaffee all gave donations.

The Stark family’s fundraising page said they need $15,000 for a quality defender in this case, and by late afternoon on Jan. 8, they’ve raised nearly $8,000.

Party Chairwoman Oversen responded to the monetary donation she made to the suspect accused of vandalizing the North Dakota Senator’s office by saying:

“I firmly believe that everyone, no matter their socioeconomic status, deserves a full and rigorous defense when accused of a crime. The small donation I made won’t even pay for an hour of time with a private defense attorney. I plainly and resolutely condemn violence, including against elected officials and public property. My donation does not reflect my views on the incident.”

But North Dakota Republican Party Chairmen Rick Berg disagrees saying:

“Video evidence leaves little in doubt about this attack, so it is unfathomable why ND Dem-NPL officials would lend their name and financial support to a man they refer to as ‘innocent.’”

Thomas Starks is set for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 21 regarding the vandalization of Sen. Hoeven’s office.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake emergency call
Bismarck police respond to ‘swatting’ call
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.2% daily rate; 8,124 tests, 303 positive, 11 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
Body Found Near Jamestown Hotel
Woman’s body discovered in Jamestown

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) signs letter to President-elect Biden, requests impeachment efforts stop
Woman on the street
North Dakota sex trafficking survivor shares her story publicly for the first time
Ice fishing
Bismarck Rural Fire Department reminds people to be safe if venturing out on the ice
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
January 8
On This Date: January 8