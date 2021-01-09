COVID-19 vaccinations begin on Minot Air Force Base

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – First responders and mission essential personnel were the first on Minot Air Force Base to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The 5th Medical Group on base will receive doses of the vaccine, with “intentions to distribute the vaccine on a volunteer basis,” according to base public affairs.

The base website indicates that local prioritization for the vaccine will follow Centers for Disease Control and Department of Defense guidance.

First priority will be given to healthcare and public safety personnel, along with emergency services, according to the base.

Then comes those essential to national security and installation functions, those deployed, and those at highest risk of developing a severe illness from COVID-19 during the initial distribution phase, the base indicates.

Second doses of the vaccine will be administered 21 or 28 days later, depending on the type of vaccine administered, according to the base.

Face coverings, social distancing, and restricted movement will remain part of life on base.

Airman are advised to contact their chain of command for information on vaccine availability for them and their families.

Image: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.