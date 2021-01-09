Bismarck Rural Fire Department reminds people to be safe if venturing out on the ice

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With rising and falling temperatures, the ice on lakes can become very dangerous.

Officials with the Bismarck Rural Fire Department said they typically respond to between five and ten ice rescues calls a year.

They said the more common calls are from citizens voicing concern about children playing on the ice.

“A lot of times they’ll be playing on ice, that’s either near open water, typically around to Missouri River and obviously that’s a very dangerous situation and we want to prevent that from happening,” said ice rescue assistant team leader Casey Rogstad.

Rogstad said it’s important to remember that ice is never 100% safe.

If you going to venture out on the ice, Rogstad recommends, wearing a life jacket, bringing ice picks and letting someone on-shore know you’re going on the ice and what time you plan on being back, in case something were to happen.

