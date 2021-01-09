Automated courts

Advertisement

Electronic courts(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the lawmakers wrap up their first week of the 2021 session, agencies are trying to re-establish their needs while also positioning themselves for more adjustments during COVID.

The State Supreme Court said they’re taking lessons from their adoptions and apply them permanently.

The Court has been hearing cases virtually for months now, and so have the lower courts.

Chief Judge Jon Jensen said the Court must continue to find ways to remain open and accessible.

“Reliable electronic means is not a replacement for in-person proceedings. But used in conjunction with in-person proceedings, this is a fantastic tool for ensuring the prompt and fair resolution of cases,” Jensen said.

The court also plans on deploying a new automated transcriber. Jensen said this could clear up nearly half of a clerk’s work time and position the courts to hire more full-time staff.

