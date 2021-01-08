Zoo to You programs go virtual to educate community

MINOT, N.D. – After a Year of COVID-19, staff at the Roosevelt Park Zoo have adapted to reach more members of the community. Now, along with arranging in person visits, the Zoo to You Outreach Program can now come you virtually.

“It’s hard during COVID because we can’t feed them anymore,” said fourth-grader Bailey Zietz.

For students like Bailey, in-person field trips are just not possible during a school year during COVID-19.

“We still got to have experiences with animals, yes we couldn’t touch them, but it was as good as it could be virtually. So we were lucky to still have some sort of animal experience,” said Washington Elementary teacher Erin Zietz.

Zietz’s fourth grade class participated in a virtual Zoo to You program through the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

“All of our in person programs have now been offered virtually and so some of those programs consist of habitat building programs, or even actives where we’ll drop off supplies and we can do like, skull identification with the kids virtually too,” said Nicole Barnhart, Education Conservation Outreach coordinator for Roosevelt Park Zoo.

First grade teacher Kara MacIver said her class was given supplies for a hands-on exercise building habitats.

“We kind of took her on the computer and moved her around to all the different kids. And she asked them questions and they talked to her about what they were building and made sure that they were learning the important things they needed to know about habitats for Tortoises. It was very cool they loved it,” said MacIver.

Students said they get an enjoyable and memorable learning experience.

“It was cool to see them up close, because you can see them on the board and it looks bigger and closer,” said Bailey.

Adapting with the times to keep educating the community.

Programs can be offered in a formal and informal setting and must be arranged at least two weeks in advance. You can find more information on scheduling and the types of programs offered here.

***Photo courtesy: Kara MacIver ***

