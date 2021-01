JAMESTOWN, N.D. - Jamestown police say a woman’s body was discovered near a hotel Friday morning.

The woman has yet to be identified, but police describe her as being in her late 40s and 5′ 5″ tall, with reddish-blonde hair.

The cause of her death has not been determined, but Jamestown police say if anyone has any information to call the department at 252-2414.

