Advertisement

Two Canadian men indicted in North Dakota for Fentanyl Trafficking

Fentanyl Indictment
Fentanyl Indictment(Station)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Canadian men have been indicted on federal charges in North Dakota, for being members of an international fentanyl trafficking organization.

According to the North Dakota U.S Attorney’s Office, Jason Joey Berry, aka Daniel Desnoyers, 37, of Montreal, Quebec, and Xuan Cahn Nguyen, aka Jackie and Jackie Chan, 41 of Quebec we’re extradited to North Dakota on Wednesday and charged Federally on Thursday.

The two men are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substance and controlled substance analogues resulting in serious bodily injury and death, and conspiracy to import controlled substance and controlled substance analogues into the United States resulting in serious bodily injury.

Nguyen is also indicted on international money laundering conspiracy.

Investigators say the arrests are a part of “Operation Denial”, which investigates international trafficking of fentanyl and other lethal drugs. The investigation started after an 18-year-old Grand Forks man died of an overdose.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake emergency call
Bismarck police respond to ‘swatting’ call
Kylie Oversen, Ellie Shockley, Ellen Chaffee
Democrats donate to suspect accused of vandalizing Sen. Hoeven’s office
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.2% daily rate; 8,124 tests, 303 positive, 11 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
Body Found Near Jamestown Hotel
Woman’s body discovered in Jamestown

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) signs letter to President-elect Biden, requests impeachment efforts stop
Woman on the street
North Dakota sex trafficking survivor shares her story publicly for the first time
Ice fishing
Bismarck Rural Fire Department reminds people to be safe if venturing out on the ice
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
January 8
On This Date: January 8