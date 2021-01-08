Advertisement

North Dakota sees ACT scores drop in 2020

By John Salling
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. – The class of 2020′s ACT scores are back and North Dakota’s composite scores are trending behind the national average.

Your News Leader turned to Minot Public Schools to see what they’re doing to turn the national trend around in town.

“The data proves out that if students take three or four years of science or math they are likely to exceed the average or state average and ours usually do, but it’s that push to try and get students to take more and rigorous classes,” said Kim Slotsve, MPS assistant superintendent.

Slotsve pointed out that in some areas Minot surpassed the state average, though that varies from year to year.

A statement from ACT, Inc. said: “Scores are decreasing over time. There are a multitude of factors for why this may be the case.”

Nationally, the average composite score has fallen from 21 to 20.6 in the last four years. In that time North Dakota’s has gone from 20.3 to 19.6.

Slotsve said this problem can’t be solved at just the high school level.

“We can’t wait until kids get to Magic City and then try to help them improve their scores because I believe that it starts with a good foundation that allow students to be successful and want to be challenged by rigorous courses,” said Slotsve.

The ACT assessment is meant to track an individual’s college readiness. They say that only 39% of students cleared at least three out of four of their readiness benchmarks.

Only 19% of North Dakota’s students met all four college readiness benchmarks in 2020.

More information can be found here.

