MPS sees decrease in virtual academy enrollment as students return full time face-to-face

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Public School District administrators are seeing a decrease in enrollment in the Mandan Virtual academy.

Grades kindergarten through twelve transitioned to full-time face-to-face learning earlier this week.

At the beginning of the second trimester, there were 258 K-8 students enrolled in the virtual academy.

Now that number is 201.

At end the of the first semester for students 9th through 12th, there were 123 enrolled; now that number is 99.

“For some of them it just didn’t fit the students learning style particularly well, they struggled being engaged with it. For some families had a hard time with schedule and the structure because it’s a lot of work to have students doing virtual school on the parents and that’s a lot going on at home,” said MPS Alternative Education Director Carly Retterath.

There are about 3500 students enrolled in the district.

