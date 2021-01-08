MPS sees decrease in virtual academy enrollment as students return full time face-to-face
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Public School District administrators are seeing a decrease in enrollment in the Mandan Virtual academy.
Grades kindergarten through twelve transitioned to full-time face-to-face learning earlier this week.
At the beginning of the second trimester, there were 258 K-8 students enrolled in the virtual academy.
Now that number is 201.
At end the of the first semester for students 9th through 12th, there were 123 enrolled; now that number is 99.
“For some of them it just didn’t fit the students learning style particularly well, they struggled being engaged with it. For some families had a hard time with schedule and the structure because it’s a lot of work to have students doing virtual school on the parents and that’s a lot going on at home,” said MPS Alternative Education Director Carly Retterath.
There are about 3500 students enrolled in the district.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.