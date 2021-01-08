Montana’s congressional delegation reacts to violence at Capitol

MONTANA - Members of the National Guard escorted Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT., back to the Senate floor Wednesday night following the day’s violence.

“We felt it was very important that once we had the security clearances in the U.S. Capitol, we were going to get back and we were going to work all night if needed,” Daines said.

Daines returned with a change of vote. After objecting to the verification of the electoral votes in Arizona earlier that day, he changed course, and voted to certify the results after the riots.

“After what happened at the Capitol, I thought it was very important to take the temperature down. We’d already made our point by objecting to Arizona, to have our case made,” Daines said.

Daines said he, and other members of congress were on lockdown for more than five hours.

“I don’t think many of us in the chambers realized how quickly the Capitol was engulfed with people,” Daines said.

Representative Matt Rosendale (R-MT) said it led to some tense moments on the floor of the House.

“You have law enforcement up in the gallery that was starting to slam the doors, and every time they slammed those doors, people were getting unhinged, they didn’t know if it was a firearm being discharged,” Rosendale said.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, was in his office at the Hart Building, preparing statements for debate when the Capitol was placed on lockdown. He returned to the Capitol that evening, but had reservations.

“I was very nervous, because I watched how they went over the one wall, and they got up the steps to places they had never been before, it was pretty obvious things weren’t going well,” Tester said.

Tester said he blames Republican opposition to the election certification for Wednesday’s violence.

“I think that particularly the 13 senators who repeated the lie about the stolen election over and over again made it so people made decisions based off of inaccurate information,” Tester said.

All three Congressmen said they hope the country can move forward from this tragedy. “Focus on those policies, and not the personalities, and that way we can leave those discussions and debates in the chamber in which we conduct them,” Rosendale said.

President-elect Biden’s victory was confirmed by both houses of Congress, and he will be inaugurated at the capitol on Jan. 20.

