Minot Public Schools updates protocols for activity admissions

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public School announced activity admission protocols to take effect Friday.

The new protocols include measures for swimming & diving, basketball, hockey, wrestling, dance, gymnastics, fine arts, club, and middle school events.

The full list can be found on the Go Magi website, where you can find voucher and ticketing information depending on the event.

Masks continue to be required.

