Advertisement

Minot Public Schools updates protocols for activity admissions

Minot Public School
Minot Public School(KFYR-TV)
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public School announced activity admission protocols to take effect Friday.

The new protocols include measures for swimming & diving, basketball, hockey, wrestling, dance, gymnastics, fine arts, club, and middle school events.

The full list can be found on the Go Magi website, where you can find voucher and ticketing information depending on the event.

Masks continue to be required.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake emergency call
Bismarck police respond to ‘swatting’ call
Kylie Oversen, Ellie Shockley, Ellen Chaffee
Democrats donate to suspect accused of vandalizing Sen. Hoeven’s office
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.2% daily rate; 8,124 tests, 303 positive, 11 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
Body Found Near Jamestown Hotel
Woman’s body discovered in Jamestown

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) signs letter to President-elect Biden, requests impeachment efforts stop
Woman on the street
North Dakota sex trafficking survivor shares her story publicly for the first time
Ice fishing
Bismarck Rural Fire Department reminds people to be safe if venturing out on the ice
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
January 8
On This Date: January 8