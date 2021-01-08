Minot Public Schools to continue expanding rapid testing for staff

MINOT, N.D. – Last month Minot Public Schools began offering rapid testing to the staff at three of its schools.

Now, leadership with the district said they will begin expanding that testing to more schools

The testing is currently offered at Perkett Elementary, Jim Hill Middle School and Magic City Campus, where Principal Scott Faul participated.

“The rapid test we do ourselves. It’s a volunteer basis,” said Dr. Faul.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said they conducted three rounds of testing at those schools and so far have identified two positives.

“It’s going remarkably well, anywhere between 25 and 35 percent in those individual buildings are taking part,” said Dr. Vollmer.

Tests are done for staff at those schools every Thursday, and Dr. Vollmer said provisions have been made for teaches who were taking part in the MSU testing pilot program.

Dr. Faul said now that testing is done in-house instead of MSU, they don’t require as much extra help.

“Since we’re able to set the test up ourselves, we’ve not had to worry about coverage for subs,” said Dr. Faul.

Soon Dr. Vollmer said the Binax tests will also be available to more schools in the district.

“I think we’re ready to roll. We’ll have to go through a similar training process as we did for the three schools that had been testing, but it will happen relatively quickly,” said Dr. Vollmer.

Vollmer said the training is for select staff to learn how to properly record the results.

All MPS staff and district employees are eligible to participate in rapid testing.

